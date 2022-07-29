TUPPER LAKE — State Police have charged a local woman with murder in the homicide case that developed Thursday in the village.
Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, has been charged with second-degree murder, police said.
The victim, Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found at a Lakeview Avenue home around 1 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Gallagher was arraigned in the Tupper Lake Town Court where she was remanded to the Franklin County Jail without bail.
State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to please contact Troop B Communications at 518-873-2750.
No other details were released.
