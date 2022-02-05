AuSABLE — Longtime AuSable Valley Central School District Superintendent of Schools Paul Savage II announced Wednesday his plans to retire this September.
“It has been a tremendous honor and the privilege of a lifetime to serve our outstanding students, families, faculty/staff, and to proudly represent our wonderful communities of AVCS,” he wrote in a letter to the Patriot family.
“I consider AVCS as a part of my family and will do so for the rest of my life.”
COMPASSION, CARING
Savage was a student in the AVCS district from kindergarten through his high school graduation in 1985.
He said school was very important to him personally, even if he wasn’t necessarily the best student academically.
“My mom passed away when I was almost five years old. Living in AuSable Forks, the community was always there for us, my sisters and I, and my dad.
“School was a place of comfort for me. It was socialization, friends, sports.”
Though he also played hockey, Savage said his main sports were football and baseball.
Within the district, he always felt a sense of compassion and caring and, with that, home.
“I always felt they gave me so much, and I wanted to come back and give the same, I guess, compassion and gratitude they gave to me.”
STARTED IN GUIDANCE
But it would take some time after graduation for Savage to work his way back to AVCS.
After earning his associate’s degree at Herkimer Community College, he headed to Buffalo State for his bachelor’s degree.
At that point, Savage considered what he was good at, and reflected on his work with the longstanding Jay and Black Brook summer youth programs, where he had served as a counselor during high school and one year in college.
“I remember thinking, ‘What am I good at? Dealing with people and kids, and coaching.’”
He went on to earn his master’s in guidance from Russell Sage, and was hired on as a guidance counselor, as well as a football and baseball coach, at Pine Bush High School in Orange County, where he worked for four years.
‘LONGING TO COME HOME’
During his second year, one of his principals told him he would do well in administration.
Savage later entered SUNY New Paltz’s administration program and, at age 27, was appointed middle/high school principal at Stockbridge Valley in Central New York, later becoming K-12 principal and getting promoted to superintendent.
After eight years there, but with no family in the area, Savage, his wife and their two young children moved back to the North Country.
Savage spent two and a half years as superintendent of Westport Central before taking the same job at AVCS in 2005.
“I had great experiences in all those districts; I was loved and very well supported,” he said. “But I always had a longing to come home, to be able to have my children go through our school system and our communities here.”
CHANGES, COVID
Throughout his career in education, Savage has seen changes to the school budgeting process with the implementation of the state-mandated tax cap, how social media can impact schools in positive and negative ways, and increases in state testing requirements, particularly at the elementary level.
Lastly, he has observed schools become more involved with the counseling and support services side of things, bringing on more psychologists and social workers as well as offering programs like pre-kindergarten and aftercare.
“We’ve really put a lot of emphasis on that at AuSable Valley because the needs are there,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic, Savage said, has been heartbreaking for everyone, and uncertainty around when it will end has made it a challenge to keep people positive.
“You try to provide the best education you can, and it’s always very frustrating for all schools.
“That being said, our families, students, faculty, staff, administration have all stepped up and done their very best. We know it’s not a typical education program, but we also recognize everybody is understanding that and working together. It makes me proud. But it’s frustrating.”
‘SEEING THEIR SUCCESS’
Looking back, what stands out the most to Savage are the relationships, friendships and teamwork that he has tried to build at all the districts he has worked in.
“We have such great school systems here, the North Country students can compete with anybody and I’m just very proud of the successes we’ve seen over the years,” he said.
Educators have the privilege of seeing students from the kindergarten level all the way through graduation, and even beyond, Savage continued.
“Our success is really seeing their success as students and future adults. It’s a true pleasure and it’s what it’s all about.”
On a personal level, Savage has felt pride seeing his own children and other family members go through the district, and hiring former students as teachers.
MORE TIME WITH FAMILY
Savage, who will be 55 at the time of his retirement, most looks forward to spending more time with his family.
“That’s 100% what made that day come to reality. To be honest, in this career you’re on call all the time, 24/7. It’s something you often will sacrifice other things to do.”
Along with traveling with his wife and quality time visiting his two adult children and their families, Savage hopes to do more golfing, boating, camping and fishing, he noted in his letter.
He anticipates the interview process for his successor will begin in March or April, with an announcement possibly coming by the end of April.
His advice to that person is to work very hard, be active in the community, communicate well, be themselves and remember that it’s about the students, programs and services.
ONCE A PATRIOT...
Savage will most miss the students and the people he works with, adding that it will feel different not walking around the school buildings and interacting with them on a daily basis.
He expressed gratitude to have worked with “some of the greatest board members, administrators, faculty and staff over the years,” describing them as world class educators and people.
“I will forever be loyal and thankful to AVCS and, as I have always told each graduating class at AVCS, ‘Once a patriot, always a patriot,’ and forever that I will always be!” Savage wrote in his letter.
“It has been an amazing ride and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart!”
