PLATTSBURGH — When ice fisherman Michael Larose realized he was stranded on a floating chunk of Lake Champlain ice Monday afternoon, he had only one thought running through his mind.
"I just wanted to touch ground."
ICE BREAKS AWAY
Larose, 52, has been ice fishing since his teen years.
While he started his Monday on the ice around 11 a.m. with two friends, he later joined a man named Charlie, who he'd just met. The two were fishing about 300 yards from the Lake Champlain shoreline, near Cumberland Bay State Park, when they realized the ice they were fishing from had come loose.
Larose said he'd watched the day's forecast beforehand, deciding west-blowing winds would make for safe ice fishing conditions. Those winds later changed course, however, blowing in the opposite direction and leading to their eventual drift.
"I walked all the way down to the Crete (Memorial Civic Center) to see if it was still connected there," he said of the ice beneath him. "It wasn't."
The sheet they were on was surrounded by water. At one point it was nearly touching another piece of ice, but Larose said the two men would have had to "jump" across the water, which was an icy 35 degrees Fahrenheit, to get there.
"I knew I had to call 911."
RESCUE MISSION
He made that call sometime after 2 p.m.
Cumberland Head Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Fleming said his crew arrived on scene soon after and its Cold Water Rescue Squad went out in a rescue "banana boat," or raft.
"We wanted to make sure that they didn't fall through while they were waiting for the rangers to come in with their airboat," Fleming said.
Charlie was brought in on the banana boat and New York State Department of Conservation rangers went back out for Larose.
The two were brought safely to shore within an hour, Fleming said.
TIME SLOWED
Though the ice fishermen started a few hundred feet from the shoreline, Larose said winds blew them much farther away towards Cumberland Head. About 40 minutes after the rescue, he pointed to the sheet of ice that he had been on, which was, by that point, barely visible.
"I went on a 25 mile per hour ice ride that I never want to take again," Larose said.
When stranded, Larose had told Charlie, "I'm glad you came out here with me, but I'm not, because now there are two of us stuck."
Larose admitted it wasn't long between when Charlie was ushered to safety and when the rangers came back for him, but said those minutes without his new friend had felt never ending.
"Standing alone on the ice — that was when it really hit me," he said. "It felt like a really long time."
FRIEND SHOWS UP
Larose was all smiles after his rescue and chatted with longtime friend Paul Ashline, who he had called while stranded on Lake Champlain.
"I called everybody," he said with a laugh. "They all thought that I was joking."
Ashline had also thought it was a gag before realizing his friend was really in trouble.
"To say I was shocked would be an understatement," he said. "I drove 85 (miles per hour) the whole way here."
Ashline arrived in time to help the New York State Department of Conservation push the airboat that later rescued his friend into the water.
'BIG RELIEF'
Asked what it was like when his feet returned to the snowy earth, Larose said he had felt "relief; big relief."
He joked about the bucket of perch he'd caught, which had also made it safely to shore, saying he had nearly told crews to rescue the fish first.
His advice to other ice fishermen/women?
"Watch the forecast; you always have to pay attention to the forecast," he said, adding that they should keep an eye on the open waters beyond them, too.
"At any split second, you could be floating like I was today."
