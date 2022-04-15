PLATTSBURGH — One retired couple from Virginia is on a mission to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in the United States.
On Tuesday afternoon, the couple, Mike and Judy McNamara, stopped at Plattsburgh’s very-own Texas Roadhouse on Cornelia Street — their 262nd different location visited since their road-tripping journey began in 2017.
NEARLY HALFWAY
With 603 Texas Roadhouses in the United States, they are closing in on that halfway mark.
“Some trips we’ve gone to one everyday for 18 or 19 days in a row, and then some, like the trips we’re going on in May and June, we’ll skip a couple days, because we’ll be in an area where there won’t be one where we are stopping,” Mike said.
“By the end of the year, if we do what we want to do, we’ll have about 320 something. We might come close to that halfway point, but then they'll build a bunch more.”
THE FRIENDS
ALONG THE WAY
Other than enjoying the restaurant’s food, Mike, and Judy, both 69, said they didn’t have a specific reason for wanting to embark on this long journey in their golden years.
But the people they’ve met along the way have become their reason for wanting to continue their journey, Mike said.
“When she retired at the end of 2017, we were already at the point that if we saw a Texas Roadhouse on our travels, we would stop and eat. Then we wondered how many we had been to, so I pulled all the credit card statements, started looking through them and started a spreadsheet to come up with 37,” he said.
“Some people look at it as being crazy, but we like the food. We know we have gotten very much in favor of talking to the people, sharing experiences with them and them with us. It's become an obsession.”
THEIR GO-TO MEALS
Mike said he usually likes to circulate between three menu items: the sirloin, the pulled pork and the chicken critters.
Judy said she branches out more by choosing between six menu items: the pork chops, chicken critters, sirloin, herbal chicken, shrimp and ribs.
During their visit to Plattsburgh’s Texas Roadhouse, they said their overall experience with both the food and service was good, but it will be memorable to them for one reason.
“We didn't get the baked sweet potato, because they don’t have brown sugar here,” Judy said.
“We’ve been to 262 different ones and this one is only the second one we’ve been to that doesn't do brown sugar, and so we said just forget the sweet potato, because it's not as good with just the butter in it — we just chose something else,” Mike said.
“We understand that in different parts of the country, you're not going to get what you’re used to and that’s OK.”
So far, their quest to visit every Texas Roadhouse in the country has taken them to 33 states — their next stop in Williston, Vermont will make it 34 states.
In June, they have a trip planned out west that will mark off more states and more restaurants, Mike said.
“This time it'll be all the way out to California and back, and then we’ll take the trip out in November to the southern part of the country,” he said.
“You can't carry the money with you when you kick the bucket. So we’re just having a great time.”
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.