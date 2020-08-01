PLATTSBURGH — Workers were out again this week, continuing to build up the greater Plattsburgh area.
Town of Plattsburgh Senior Planner Trevor Cole said keeping projects on track this summer season was one reason why the town’s Community Development Department and Planning Board had, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, started to host its monthly Planning Board sessions virtually back in April, rather than press pause on area construction.
“If the projects weren’t getting reviewed and approved, there would be no development or construction work to return to upon the region’s reopening,” he told The Press-Republican.
“I’d say it has been a pretty successful strategy.”
SEASON CUT SHORT
Year after year, the North Country climate makes for a quick construction season, typically lasting from late spring to early fall in upstate New York.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s initial PAUSE order back in March shortened the season further for some projects, stalling all nonessential construction due to the novel coronavirus.
Most projects have since picked up again as the state’s reopening plan New York Forward went into effect.
The local construction industry has seemed to thrive since, with many projects making progress in both the town and the City of Plattsburgh.
CITY PROJECTS
The Lake City had also continued its Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board meetings throughout the pandemic, also meeting virtually.
As recently reported by The Press-Republican, projects in the city include upcoming construction of two city-owned parking lots, including the Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza on Margaret Street and the Broad Street lot, as well as work on the McDonald’s restaurant situated lakeside on Margaret Street.
On Thursday afternoon, Beth LaBombard and Jay Bhasin were out painting a storefront on Margaret Street next to Hobie’s Sports Den.
LaBombard said, though early in its planning stages, the pair was hoping to open a community kitchen at the spot, with an idea to charge locals either by the hour or the day to share the space.
“We just wanted to freshen it up outside,” she said of their recent paint job.
Projects at SUNY Plattsburgh were also continuing.
TOWN PROJECTS
The Development Corporation has a variety of projects happening off of Industrial Blvd. in the Town of
Plattsburgh, including a new office building and the construction of a 60,000-square-foot industrial building.
Just up the road, the new 65,000-square-foot Monaghan Medical plant, which broke ground in July 2019, has its exterior almost complete with work now being performed on its interior.
Work on an incoming 40-unit affordable housing complex at 20 Montana Dr. off of New York Road in the town is still underway, as well. That project broke ground in November 2019.
Mark Hamilton, executive director for both Plattsburgh Community Housing Inc. and the Plattsburgh Housing Authority, said the project hadn’t been impacted by COVID-19.
“Fortunately, New York State and Gov. Cuomo included affordable housing construction in the list of essential industries,” he said of the March PAUSE order. “The crew had to stop for a few days and set up the necessary protocols — signing in to the site, masks, hand-wash stations.
“With the relatively mild winter the development team is very pleased with the progress. It is expected to be completed in June of 2021.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.