Olympics now ended, Japan races to vaccinate as virus surges

In this Aug. 10 file photo, people wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk under the scorching sun in the Ginza Shopping district in Tokyo. Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is pinning his hopes on vaccinations, which started slow but are now making good progress. How this race between shots and disease turns out may determine Suga's political future, not to mention the health of tens of thousands. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)