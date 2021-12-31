The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) recently announced the completion of an extensive renovation of the facility and reopening of the oval to public skating.
Among the changes from the recent renovations, a new refrigeration unit has been installed that will serve both the Olympic Center and the speed-skating oval. The oval is now networked to the Olympic Center’s four-rink, high efficiency refrigeration system.
This will make the outdoor skating period longer and its ice more consistent. The renovations bring the speed skating oval into compliance for it to host high-level, international competition.
