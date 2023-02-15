Olive Ridley’s to host ‘Secret Life of Pollinators’ talk
PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run talk/game show, “Late Night for the Planet,” will host “The Birds and the Bees: Secret Life of Pollinators” Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. at Olive Ridley’s downtown.
Special guests include:
Amanda Dillon, a field ecologist at the Albany Pine Bush Preserve, www.albanypinebush.org
Mike Kiernan, founder of Bee the Change, a Vermont-based organization that creates and promotes pollinator habitat and conducts research to understand the important role that pollinators play in ecosystems. www.beethechange.earth
Oliver Williams, founder of Primo Botanica Chocolate of Troy, N.Y. Williams will discuss his ethically and sustainably sourced chocolate and lead a chocolate tasting. www.primochocolates.com
“Late Night” addresses local, regional and national topics. Its mission is to foster community dialogue about important topics, enhance environmental awareness through entertainment, and build bridges across communities.
This semester’s team of SUNY Plattsburgh students includes Christopher Fisk, Kayleen Snyder, McKenna Kaleta, Taylor Towne, Caley Doell and Gabriel Thatcher, who develop each show, conduct live interviews and audience participation games with guests.
The project is produced by Dr. Curt Gervich, associate professor, SUNY Plattsburgh Center for Earth and Environmental Science, with funding from The Lake Champlain Basin Program.
“Late Night” is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Gervich at 518-564-4030 or email cgerv001@plattsburgh.edu.
