Old-time religion: Peru Church of God holds tent revivals

PERU – The Peru Church of God's Camp Meeting is a throwback to old-fashioned tent revivals of yesteryear with a twist.
“Except now, we have generators, lights and sound systems,” Bishop Dan Elder said.
“I play electric bass, and we have a keyboard player. Depending on the night, we have a drummer and guitar player.”
OLD-TIME RELIGION
The faithful and curious have gathered since last Sunday beneath a spacious white tent pitched along Route 9.
“This is our fourth year that we've done the tent,” Elder said.
“The last three years, we did it up in Plattsburgh at the Skyway Plaza. We had a few issues from neighbors up there. They didn't like the noise, so we decided to put it on our property this year.”
The tent is erected at the eastern end of the church's eight-and-half acre property.
“So we cleared out a spot, mowed down the field, and put the tent down there this year,” he said.
“It's like an old-fashioned tent revival. We do them every night except for Saturday night for a two-week period. Next Friday night will be our last night.”
TRAVEL MINISTRY
Meetings start at 6 p.m.
“We do play some worship music first,” he said.
“Then Evangelist G.W. Carroll, he comes in and ministers the word, preaches the word. The whole idea is just to get people to get know Jesus and grow in him.”
Carroll and his wife, Carol, are Florida-based, but crisscross the nation with their traveling ministry.
“This is his fourth year with us,” Elder said.
“I do have other people come in during the year, but he does the Tent Revival for us every summer.”
COVID CHANGES
The COVID-19 Pandemic altered the event this summer.
“We encourage people to come in with masks, but we do not require them,” Elder said.
“We do have masks. We do have everything that is required – hand sanitizer. We have port a-potties, but we make sure they are cleaned before we start. We space the chairs, six-feet apart. We encourage families to sit together and others to sit apart.”
Great meetings have been experienced by attendees thus far, according to Elder.
“We have not had a lot of people,” he said.
“We would love to have more. We do it every year. We just happened to move it to the church this year."
The church videotaped the first few meetings Facebook Live.
"To kind of entice people to come out," Elder said.
"We may randomly continue that. We do have a few people who are quarantining.
“With this whole COVID thing, of course, we have to do things a little bit differently.”
