Old Statue, New Light

ALBANY — Amid controversies over monuments of historical figures in dozens of communities, a group of volunteers in Plattsburgh has found a way to address concerns about a statue of French explorer Samuel de Champlain by putting his achievements in context.
The towering statue, off Cumberland Avenue near the west shore of Lake Champlain, will remain where it has stood since 1912.
But after two years of research and discussion, a group of volunteers has signed off on an explanatory panel that will make it clear Champlain deserves no credit for being the “discoverer” of the eponymous 125-mile-long lake that lie between northeast New York from Vermont and juts into Quebec.
‘THE PEOPLE LIVING HERE’
The panel was slated to be placed near the Champlain monument this summer. But the unveiling has been indefinitely postponed over pandemic concerns and the furloughing of several Plattsburgh city workers.
“There were indigenous people living here for 11,000 years before any European came and that is part of what we want people to understand,” said Penelope Clute, a former Plattsburgh city court judge and former Clinton County district attorney who has had an active role in the effort. ‘The people living here knew there was a lake here.”
One of the biggest challenges for the group was boiling down the key points they wanted to make in the maximum of 250 words going on the placard. The volunteers were sure to acknowledge a Native American figure at the base of the monument was clad in a headdress that was not consistent with what local tribes would have worn.
STATUE HISTORY
The statue was commissioned in 1909 amid the tri-centennial celebration of Champlain’s trek in 1609, and the designer apparently based the headdress on what was apparently used by Plains Indians, and not members of Northern Woodlands tribes such as the Iroquois, she said.
In addition to paying tribute to the Native guide who assisted Champlain in his journey, it includes a representation of the birch-bark canoe the explorer used to make his way south from Quebec City.
Rather than mothballing the statue because of its inaccuracies and because it glossed over the European subjugation of a region home to indigenous tribes with their own democratic councils, Clute said the group is hoping it will spark dialogue about important chapters in history. While Champlain didn’t discover anything, she said, he was an important mapmaker who forged close trading
relationships with Native Americans.
Without the statue and the panel that will be installed, she said, “There would be no platform for discussion and education.”
STATUE DEBATE
Confederate monuments and other controversial statues have triggered debate in recent weeks, fueled by protests against racism.
Joe Marren, the western New York coordinator for the Association of Public Historians of New York State, said revisiting the decisions of yesteryear over the creation of such monuments ultimately enhances the participants’ knowledge of history and provokes discussions over whether the right call was made decades earlier.
“Things aren’t always set in stone, so it’s important to have a re-examination of who those people are and a discussion about whether we want them to represent us now,” said Marren, a professor of journalism at Buffalo State College. “I realize a lot of people say it’s about heritage. But whose heritage?”
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
