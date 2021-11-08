PLATTSBURGH – Old Soul, located at 8 City Hall Place, offers options for gardeners or plant lovers missing growing things.
Idle green thumbs can nurture a variety of indoor plants for sale in up-cycled pots.
Better yet, gardeners can join the the shop's Plant Club.
“We're offering a punch card," Mia Young, shop assistant, said.
“When you buy a plant, you get a punch. After you buy 10 plants, your 11th plant is 25 % off.”
Right now, there are 70 different plants in the store including snake plant, rubber plant, pothos (Devil's ivy), Chinese evergreen, succulents and cacti.
“We have all sorts of stuff,” Young said.
“Our owner (Kt Teaney) goes over to a greenhouse in Vermont and buys all the plants, and she gets second-hand pots. She makes macrame for hanging them.”
Old Soul's hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday.
For more information, phone 518-310-0403.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
