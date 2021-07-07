Old-school Champlain docs role models for Mo

CHAMPLAIN – Things were not settled for Dr. Maurice “Mo” Racine during his senior year at Northeastern Clinton Central School.
“I was kind of a rebellious person when I was in high school,” Racine, who celebrates his 40th anniversary in medicine, said. (See Box).
“I probably missed about a year of school from being suspended. I have a very good ability to learn on my own. I read a lot of books. When I graduated from high school is when probably I looked at myself and said I need to get my life together or else I will not amount to anything.”
TRAIL BLAZER
Mo is the eldest of five children of Maurice and Lucille (Gagne) Racine.
“My mother and father were very handy,” he said.
“They were very good, and that's where I think I inherited that from.”
Looking around at role models, he always admired Drs. Starr and Southwick.
“It looked like a very challenging job,” he said.
“I was good at science. I didn't have a feeling I'd be good as a scientist working in the lab. I like working with people. I came from a fairly poor family. I remember my parents were looking at me. They both had not finished high-school education, and here I am. I want to be a medical doctor. They were taken aback.”
Racine majored in chemistry at SUNY Plattsburgh, which he completed in three years (1971-1974).
“I wasn't getting in any trouble anymore, and I was not being dumb,” he said.
“I got myself together.”
He was awarded a Doctor of Medicine from SUNY Upstate Medical Syracuse New York (1974-1978) and did a Family Practice Residency at St. Joseph Hospital Syracuse New York (1978-1981).
“That was a good experience for me,” he said.
“On the Onondaga Reservation, there was a clinic for pregnant Indian ladies, and I ran that for a few years. That was an interesting experience.”
After his family practice residency, he returned to Champlain, where he became a partner in a small practice, North Country Medical Center, with Drs. Starr and Southwick.
“I started working July 1, 40 years ago,” Racine said.
“I was 27 years old.”
FORWARD THINKING
After 30 years of building a respectable practice, partnership, and retirements of his colleagues, a new model of medical care was needed.
At this critical juncture, Racine explored options to ensure healthcare's future in Champlain.
Circumstances brought him to Dr. John Rugge, founder and CEO, of the fast-growing Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
Once they met and recognized their mutual mission of providing healthcare to rural communities, the relationship evolved, and a merger, North Country Family Health, was secured in 2012, the first in Clinton County.
His dreams, along with the dreams of so many community members, became a reality in 2017 with the building of a state-of-the-art health care facility, Champlain Family Health, located at 828 State Route 11 in Champlain.
Orthopedic surgeon might have been a good fit for Racine, good with his hands, and known as Mr. Fix-It, aka MacGyver.
“I can assure you with family practice, I have not been bored,” he said.
“It's very challenging. Diseases present itself in different ways. You take care of the grandparents, parents, kids – three, four generations. When things go bad, you're very much affected.”
The speed of how medicine changes has been marked over the last four decades.
“The knowledge base has just exploded – the understanding of many diseases,” he said.
“A great example, we had chemotherapy, killer therapy, where we had incredibly toxic chemicals we had to use for cancer that now we're using the immune system. The COVID vaccine was based on a development by a husband-wife team in Turkey. It's revolutionary. Regeneron (Pharmaceuticals) and a couple of companies developed a vaccine for Ebola, and then they switched it to COVID. That's incredible what they accomplished in a short time.”
PANDEMIC IN PARADISE
Racine and his wife, Laverne, quarantined on St. Vincent, where they have a winter residence.
“I was stuck on a Caribbean Island, Gilligan's Island, for seven months,” he said.
“We couldn't get off because there were no airlines flying because of COVID. That made me realize how much I missed medicine."
It was always his intention to come back home after his training.
“I was fortunate,” he said.
“I have a very strong family. I was close to my parents. I was fortunate to take care of them and be part of their lives until they died. That was something that I felt was very important.”
As “Caribbean birds,” he and his wife spend three months in St. Vincent.
It will increase to half a year, once he fully retires.
“As long as my health keeps up, I want to work a couple of days a week,” he said.
“I'm 67 right now. I enjoy practicing medicine. I really have no other responsibilities here. I like doing that. I was privileged to be able to do this. So probably, at least another three, four years.”
Racine has been Family Medicine Board Certified from 1981 to the present.
His certifications:
His special medical interests are treating/studying disorders of the Brain, Alzheimer's Disease, dementia and treating/studying ADD, ADHD.
“When the local town boy does well in terms of education and comes back, that opens the eyes of a lot of other people who say, “If he can do it, I can do it,'” he said.
“There's been a lot of doctors out of this area. It's good to set an example for a lot of younger kids, younger adults.”
OPTIMISTIC/FORTUNATE
Racine is a devoted father to his four children – Rachael, Daniel, Joannah, and Nathan – and now a proud grandpa to his three grandchildren.
He just sold his sailboat, Crafty Lady, and now bobs on Lake Champlain on “Grandpa's Party Pontoon.”
An aggressive hockey player, he is a lifelong Montreal Canadians fan, mountain climber, and avid skier.
"I have a close friend who is a psychiatrist, who's always said I would have been the poster boy for oppositional defiant behavior," he said.
"Having gotten through college and gone through just believing that if anything bad happens, something good is going to happen afterwards; there's a reason. I have a very optimistic personality. I think some of that you're born with that kind of genetics. I consider myself fortunate. This lucky guy, I work hard, but also fortunate.”
Racine was raised with small-town, polite, do-to-others... values, and it's what has steadied him.
“When you live in a small community like that it's very supportive,” he said.
“Bad days you come to work, you still have a family around you. That helps to get you through.”
