PLATTSBURGH — A City of Plattsburgh historical landmark is slated for demolition as Georgia-Pacific plans to dismantle the “Boathouse” where Cumberland Avenue meets Margaret Street.
“Currently, Georgia-Pacific has plans to demolish a building we own across the street from the mill that’s locally referred to as ‘The Boathouse,’” Nicole Linton, Georgia-Pacific External Communications Manager, said.
“This project has been delayed until 2024, possibly 2025, due to other priorities, and we have communicated the updated plans to the city.”
LOZIER
The boathouse was once home to the Lozier Motor Company, owned and operated by Henry Abrahm Lozier, an Indiana-born man who manufactured sewing machines and bicycles before moving to Plattsburgh to pursue boat and marine engine manufacturing.
Shortly after, in 1900, Lozier moved his focus onto automobiles and in 1905 started the Lozier Automobile Company in Plattsburgh officially entering the automobile manufacturing business.
Henry passed in 1903 allowing his son, Harry Lozier, to take the reins of the business.
From 1905 to 1915, the Lozier Automobile Company manufactured top of the line luxury vehicles which were also some of the highest priced automobiles in the United States.
Throughout Lozier’s time manufacturing boats, marine engines and automobiles between 1900 and 1915, the “Boathouse” remained where it still stands today.
While the building has served many purposes throughout the years, it currently serves no function for the Georgia-Pacific Plattsburgh Mill. It had been most recently used to store mill materials.
“As we have discussed with the city, we no longer need the building as part of our mill operations and have determined that it doesn’t serve a functional use,” Linton said.
The decision to demolish the building has been in the air for some time now, the delays stem from similar plans at other mills.
“G-P has considered this for several years as part of an assessment of what to do with the building. While we had put together a plan to begin the demolition, we have similar projects going on at other G-P locations across the country and made the decision to delay this project,” Linton said.
According to Linton, Georgia-Pacific has agreed to put the building in a “mothball” state in accordance with the city.
“Because we are delaying the demolition, we agreed with the city to remove all materials inside, to place the building in a safe and secure state, and it will not be used for any purpose until we restart the demolition process,” she said.
HISTORY
While the 120-year-old building might not serve a purpose for Georgia-Pacific anymore, it has historical significance for many in the area.
“It is disappointing to hear about the plans for the demolition of this building. Historic preservation efforts often focus on residences or public buildings, but industrial structures like the Lozier Boathouse are an important part of our heritage, too,” Ellen Adams, City of Plattsburgh historian, said.
“These kinds of buildings are not always of obvious architectural interest and don’t necessarily have the same kind of aesthetic appeal, but they are a valuable window into the everyday lives of the people who worked there.”
According to Dr. Anastasia Pratt, Clinton County Historian, locations of historic events can offer context to said events.
“If we do not remember the locations from historical stories, we lose some of the context for the stories. If we have no location there is no context. That area of Plattsburgh was home to a vibrant community centered around the factory,” Pratt said.
“It would be impossible to know what happened there at the Lozier Auto Company. and if you probe that question, you discover we don’t remember a lot about that time or the community built around it. Things the landscape doesn’t tell us. It is easy to lose sight of the stories and those who lived them.”
MIXED REACTIONS
News of the pending demolition has brought mixed reactions.
“The historian in me wants to say ‘oh that’s a great loss,’ but the practical side of me realizes and knows it should have been torn down years ago,” Pratt said.
These locations also act as a “tangible link to the past,” according to Adams.
“As Plattsburgh looks to bring modern manufacturing to the region, it can be useful to look back to find examples of the role that industry, and the people who worked in it, played in the city’s past,” Adams said.
“As noted, because these kinds of buildings don’t tend to be high priorities for preservation, it can be easy to forget that Plattsburgh was once an industrial center, and that there were positives and negatives associated with it.”
