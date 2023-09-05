PLATTSBURGH — If board games are your jam, the Clinton County Office for the Aging is offering a series of “Reach Out and Play Board Game” events locally.
Ageless Innovation’s Reach Out and Play initiative, sponsored by AARP, is designed to create meaningful social connections for older adults by bringing people of all ages together through the power of play, according to a press release.
As Hasbro’s first-ever licensee dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults through play experiences, Joy for All™ redesigned three classic board games to meet the needs and interests of older adults, and to encourage multi-generational play among families.
“They (Ageless Innovation) have been re-imagining some of the classic board games from Hasbro,” Darleen Collins, Clinton County Office for the Aging director, said.
“They have changed the games to make some of the components easier to handle so you can grasp the pieces easier. They have increased the font size. They’ve included trivia and references to cater to players of all ages. They really wanted to make them inclusive of older adults, but they really wanted them to be playable among multiple generations.”
The Scrabble/Bingo game is a three-in-one game, but the Scrabble tiles are not standard.
“They’re now chunkier and easier to handle, and they’re on a clear white background so they are easier to read,” Collins said.
“The revised Trivia Pursuit game has cards that have larger font sizes, and they also have five different generations worth of questions on each of the cards.”
AGES 3 TO 103
The Clinton County Office for the Aging encourages the public to try the redesigned games from Ageless Innovations, as well as other family favorite board games.
“We are not just limited to these games at our events,” Collins said.
“Ageless Innovation and AARP are working together to have these reach out and play events across the country. It’s really to bring people together, and it’s another way to combat social isolation and loneliness by bringing people together to play board games.”
Event locations are:
- Champlain Centre – Sept. 10, 2-5 p.m.
- Keeseville Country Gardens – Sept. 12, 2-4 p.m.
- Plattsburgh Public Library – Sept. 13, 4-7 p.m.
- Lake View Towers – Sept. 15, 1-3:30 p.m.
- Senior Center – Sept. 18, 1-3 p.m.
- Champlain Meeting House – Sept. 24, 2-4 p.m.
“We are having them at a variety of locations, and we’re hoping to have a variety of ages to come and play together,” Collins said.
To register call Clinton County Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620 or email aging@clintoncountygov.com. Be sure to indicate which event you will be attending.
