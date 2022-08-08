CHAMPLAIN — Throughout August, locals are being encouraged to participate in a new “poutine challenge” at nearby restaurants.
The first 20 people to complete a minimum of four restaurants in the challenge will receive a T-shirt, but all who participate will receive a certificate.
LOCAL EATERIES
There are currently five Northern Tier restaurants in the Town of Champlain, Village of Champlain and Village of Rouses Point that are participating:
• Sandy’s Deli — 133 Lake St., Rouses Point
• Gino’s Pizza — 46 Lake St., Rouses Point
• Best Friends Diner — 13 Lake St., Rouses Point
• Border View Grocery — 2018 Ridge Road, Champlain
North Country Golf Club — 862 Hayford Road, Champlain
POUTINE IN CLINTON CO.
The challenge has been created in an attempt to solidify Champlain as the initiator for poutine, originally a Canadian dish, in Clinton County.
It is believed that poutine, a dish of fries typically served with cheese curds and gravy, didn’t become a popular delicacy in the county until June of 1992 when Mike Tobin opened Steamies restaurant in Champlain.
Organizers of the challenge will unveil more information at an press conference today.
