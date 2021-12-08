ALBANY — Calls for the removal of State University Chancellor James Malatras mounted Wednesday, with 31 Assembly Democratic lawmakers calling his statements about an alleged harassment victim "inappropriate, disrespectful and wrong."
The leader of the 64-campus SUNY system also emerged as an issue in the race for governor. One of the Democrats seeking his party's nomination, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island, a moderate, told cable station NY1 he is urging SUNY trustees to arrange an independent investigation that could lead to the firing of Malatras "if state privacy or other laws were violated."
‘LOST OUR CONFIDENCE’
But the strong statement of the lawmakers is likely to add to the headaches of Malatras supporters, as SUNY is banking on the Legislature approving the budget request being prepared for the state spending plan to take shape over the next four months.
“Chancellor Malatras has lost our confidence that he has the credibility or character to lead the nation’s largest public university so vital to the educational aspirations of hundreds of thousands of SUNY students," the lawmakers said in a letter being forwarded to the SUNY trustees.
Among others calling for the termination of Malatras, who was elevated to chancellor last year by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, are two influential Bronx Democrats, Sens. Alessandra Biaggi and Gustavo Rivera.
Malatras, 44, has voiced regret for making derisive and vulgar comments about Lindsey Boylan, the first of the women who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Malatras, while working as a member of Cuomo's inner circle, questioned Boylan's mental stability and said in an email to colleagues: "Malatras to Boylan: Go f*** yourself."
Malatras told reporters last week he is "not proud of the language that I used. "I conveyed my disagreement with my colleague," he said.
"But I'm proud of my collaborative work in government. I've been in government a long time."
PENITENT LAMB
But Rivera said the explanations Malatras has offered for tirades are insufficient.
Rivera tweeted: "I for one do NOT buy the penitent lamb act @jimmalatras has been parading around ever since it became clear his ill gotten perch was in danger or collapsing."
The SUNY trustees who were appointed during the Cuomo administration have shown no interest in searching for a new chancellor, saying Malatras \ was effective in leading's SUNY's response to the pandemic.
Merryl Tisch, chairwoman of the trustees, has been aiding in the damage control effort, acknowledging to the New York Post that she has urged some lawmakers to back the embattled chancellor, the New York Post reported.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, among several Albany Democrats who have gleaned campaign contributions from Tisch, said this week she plans to overhaul the SUNY system. But she argued the fate of Malatras is not her call but rests with the trustees.
Support for Malatras has come from the leaders of three public employees unions: the Civil Service Employees Association, the Public Employees Federation and United University Professions. The latter group belongs to the large teachers' union, New York State United Teachers, which has taken no position in the controversy.
A CERTAIN STATURE
The good government advocacy group, Common Cause / New York declared Malatras is "unfit" to continue as chancellor, and questioned his qualifications for the prestigious post, after spending just three years in higher education management positions.
Susan Lerner, director of Common Cause, said Malatras "smeared the reputation of a former (state government) employee who had the courage to come forward after being sexually harassed." She said he also had a role in the undercount of COVID fatalities at nursing homes and assisting Cuomo with the latter's $5.1 million pandemic book.
"Chancellors of universities are often people who are chosen because they are able to raise the money and resources the university needs; but they also have to have a certain stature and gravitas," Lerner said in an interview. "A reputation as somebody who screams at underlings and is willing to besmirch the reputations of former employees and to edit public documents to cover up does nothing to improve the standing of the university."
Weighing in on the SUNY crisis, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli told Albany public radio station WAMC that he'd like to see the trustees investigate the accusations against Malatras and "really decide what's in the best interest of the SUNY system."
The controversy is still building.
Jessica Pabon, a professor at the SUNY New Paltz campus, said the faculty senate there will discuss Malatras in the coming week, and chapters of the union for professors are expected to address the controversy as well.
"He should just resign and save us the trouble," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.