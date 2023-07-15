PLATTSBURGH — After battling Mother Nature for two weeks, area officials are assessing the damage and hoping for some aid.
So far, damage estimates for roads throughout the county is more than $4 million, according to Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand both of New York, have asked President Joe Biden to declare several parts of the state disaster areas in order to receive relief funding.
Since July 1, heavy rains almost daily have caused severe damage on several roads, forcing closures and detours. Several homes have had flooded basements and soil has been eroded in many places.
In Clinton County, two roads remained closed as a result of storm damage as of Saturday.
A section of Standish Road in Saranac above Lake Serenity Road, extending for about two miles, was still shut down, as was Shutts Road in Ellenburg off Rt 374 near the Chateauguay Lake boat ramp.
Those two sections of road are expected to remain closed for a period of time as work to repair is extensive, Day said.
The county's Office of Emergency Services has submitted an extensive listing of the infrastructure damages across the county after days of site visits and reviewing damages personally with Department of Public Works and Highway Department superintendents from every municipality in the county.
The listing has been submitted to the New York State Office of Emergency Management.
"We expect to have reps from the State Recovery Division in the county next week to continue the process to obtain assistance for municipalities impacted by early July flooding events," Day said.
The county is still seeking information from individual property owners, particularly those who have experienced flooding or other damage to their primary residence due to the recent flooding.
Residents can submit information on the county's web site http://www.clintoncountygov.com/
Information can be shared by simply clicking the banner titled, "Road Closure Emergency/Disaster Information," and click the link below the heading, "Disaster\Emergency Damage Data Collection."
Residents are encouraged to submit photos, Day said.
Information gathered will be used to compile a record of storm impacts and could assist in obtaining disaster recovery support from the state and federal governments.
Day said the estimate of more than $4 million in damages includes damage to municipal roads in Clinton County, excluding damages to state owned roads.
On Saturday, Schumer and Gillibrand urged the president to swiftly approve a major disaster declaration for several New York communities affected by the extreme flash flooding the heavy rains caused.
The senators said New York state has requested hazard mitigation assistance statewide, Individual Assistance for Ontario and Orange counties, and Public Assistance for Albany, Clinton, Dutchess, Essex, Hamilton, Ontario, Orange, Oswego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, and Westchester counties.
“This past week, communities in the Hudson Valley, and across Upstate New York from the Finger Lakes to the North Country were battered by heavy downpours that caused historic levels of flooding, widespread damage, and tragically, at least one death," Schumer said.
"This once in a generation flooding has devastated New York and caused extensive damage to homes, businesses, and transportation infrastructure. I urge President Biden to promptly approve the Major Disaster declaration and unlock crucial FEMA resources and assets that will aid the state, first responders, and community efforts to recover in the coming months and years.
"With the water receding and the storm behind us, New Yorkers are looking at how to rebuild, and this declaration is the next step in getting New Yorkers the help they need to do exactly that.”
If a Major Disaster declaration is declared, grant assistance would be made available to state and local governments, as well as certain non-profit organizations, to reimburse costs incurred for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities.
This funding is available on a cost-sharing basis; FEMA generally covers 75 percent of the eligible costs for permanent and emergency work. After any severe storm, the first step in the declaration process is for the state to request a Preliminary Damage Assessment, during which FEMA representatives join state, local, and other officials to survey damage across the flooded counties to help determine whether the cost of the disaster meets the criteria for a federal disaster declaration.
Schumer and Gillibrand urged FEMA to be prepared to support any requests for aid from New York State.
“From the Hudson Valley to the North Country to the Finger Lakes, communities across Upstate New York suffered the devastating effects of a 1,000-year rain event and the subsequent flash flooding that caused incredible damage to the environment, homes and businesses,” Gillibrand said.
"It is critical that these communities receive robust federal funding to help rebuild. I am calling on President Biden to swiftly approve the Major Disaster declaration for these communities in order to deliver FEMA funds to state and local governments, nonprofits and first responders assisting in the response effort.”
