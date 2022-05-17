Frederick E. Kowal, president of the United University Professions (UUP), the nation’s largest higher education union, said in a statement that “the entire United University Professions family mourns the senseless loss of life on Saturday, May 14 in Buffalo. We join our colleagues, their families, members of the Buffalo community and the families of the victims in solidarity and sorrow.
“The events of this past weekend call on all of us to consider the nature of our society, where mass murder is committed with such regularity and disdain for human life—and in this case, with deep-seated hatred for African Americans. As educators and healers, we are called upon to sustain life and to support the growth of every individual in our society. Actions like those of this past Saturday are a direct assault on that work, as well as an assault on the values of equality and justice that we hold dear.”
SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi echoed those sentiments.
“We must appreciate the differences between us and value our fellow human beings in our classrooms, offices, and residence halls,” Enyedi said in a statement. “We must also care for those with whom we interact on a daily basis and those we may only see once or twice all semester.
Finally, we must listen to our minoritized community when they tell us their experiences and what is desired to enhance the College’s efforts to being a more inclusive and welcoming community.”
Enyedi noted that Student Counseling Services remains open and available on campus to support those who are feeling traumatized and can be reached at 518-564-3086.
“No single person can end racism. But together, as Cardinals, we can work toward that vision every day, with single acts of kindness, compassion, and support for one another,” Enyedi concluded.
In a statement, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand declared that “racism, prejudice and hatred have no place in our state or our country. I pledge to the people of New York that I will continue to fight my hardest to pass common sense gun safety measures and to confront and defeat the scourge of white supremacy.”
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said in a statement that he was “extremely distraught by the horrific events that occurred this weekend in Buffalo. Despicable violent acts of hatred and racism like this must be stopped and confronted, and I will continue to work with my colleagues to stop these horrific acts of violence. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the victims. As New Yorkers, the North Country stands with the Buffalo community.”
