PLATTSBURGH — The Supreme Court’s decision to ban race as a factor in college admissions in the nation on Thursday was seismic.
Reaction was swift to the upending of another precedent by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr., in the majority opinion with Republican-appointed Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh in a case involving the University of North Carolina.
Dissenting from the Affirmative Action ruling were the Court’s liberal Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
U.S. SENATOR KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND
Some officials reacted to the decision, however officials at local colleges SUNY Plattsburgh, Clinton Community College and Paul Smiths either did not respond to requests for comment or deferred to higher authorities.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was not happy.
“Yet again, this right-wing Supreme Court has overturned decades of precedent in pursuit of its political agenda,” Gillibrand said.
“This misguided ruling will deeply harm efforts to increase diversity in our schools and to create a more equal society—going forward, students of color will face greater obstacles in pursuing higher education and the opportunities that come with it.
“However, those who believe in a more just society will not allow this wrongheaded decision to stop progress. We know that student inclusion helps our schools and communities thrive. and we will use this ruling to recommit to the fight for equality, both in our schools and society at large.”
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville)
In a statement, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik called the ruling “a major victory for the American Dream and all students. Today’s Supreme Court decision correctly rules that in the United States of America, every individual has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of background or race.”
“American excellence was founded on the principles of merit, fairness, and equality of opportunity.”
UNITED UNIVERSITY PROFESSIONS PRESIDENT FREDERICK E. KOWAL, Ph.D.
“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court is devastating and a giant step backward for America,” Frederick E. Kowal, president of United University Professions, the union representing State University of New York educators, said.
“This decision will undoubtedly harm Black, Latino and Indigenous students—students who looked to admissions programs such as the ones struck down today by the justices as an opportunity for a better life in a deeply divided America.
“This court rejected decades of precedent to arrive at its decision and ignores the reality of racial disparities that permeate our society. Its decision is shortsighted and effectively ends programs at private and public colleges and universities across the country which consider race as a factor for admission and are meant to encourage educational diversity on campus.
“UUP believes in equal educational opportunities for all. Today’s decision by the court makes it that much harder to achieve that noble goal.
“As UUP president, I can say that our members and I will do all we can to promote and foster diversity at our campuses. We urge our elected officials and SUNY to join us in this righteous cause.”
UUP is the nation’s largest higher education union, with more than 42,000 academic and professional faculty and retirees. UUP members work at 29 New York state-operated campuses, including SUNY’s public teaching hospitals and health science centers in Brooklyn, Long Island and Syracuse.
UNITED WOMEN IN FAITH
United Women in Faith, the largest denominational organization for women, also chimed in.
“We are gravely disappointed in this decision, which represents a massive step backwards for racial equity,” Sally Vonner, general secretary and CEO of United Women in Faith, said.
“We are concerned about the immense harm this decision will have on students as well as the long-term precedent of eroding affirmative action. United Women in Faith also joins the United Methodist Church, which previously issued a resolution on affirmative action, and reiterates our support for affirmative action as an important tool in efforts to achieve equity.”
“The implementation of affirmative action has resulted in concrete gains for people of color and women in higher education and the corporate world. However persuasive [the alleged grounds of opposition to affirmative action] seem on the surface, they tend to slough off or to ignore the persistence of significant and widespread inequalities of opportunity affecting women, ethnic and racial persons, and persons with disabilities throughout our social system.”
“We are disappointed in the decision but not surprising; there has been a long-lasting campaign against affirmative action, which exists as part of a broader current backlash to historic and present-day racial and gender justice movements.
“In alignment with the collective body of the United Methodist Church, United Women in Faith remains committed to the principles of affirmative action as a vital tool in advancing the civil and human rights of women, people of color, and people with disabilities, while simultaneously strengthening the fabric of our whole society and enriching the lives of all persons.”
Elizabeth Chun Hye Lee, Director of Mobilization and Advocacy for United Women in Faith, said, “While we are mourning today’s decision, we are not defeated by it.”
“We recognize that the Supreme Court has brought both high’s and low’s for the broader movements for racial justice and gender justice. Today’s low will not be our resting place. As women of faith, we will continue to work in support of affirmative action in the church and in the world.”
Link to SCOTUS decision: https://tinyurl.com/yvmnz9cb
