PLATTSBURGH — With long wait times at the border crossing with Canada continuing to draw frustration, North Country officials are seeking help.
“It’s frustrating that we have succeeded in restoring Canadian visitation at our Champlain border crossing to a level of 92% of pre-pandemic 2019 numbers, but then are confronting them with long wait times,” Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce said.
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, co-wrote a letter with Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY) to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), requesting that CBP and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) address staffing and resource shortages at the Northern Border.
In the letter to Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the lawmakers said, “Excessive delays for travelers cannot continue as we are in the busy summer travel season. CBP must always properly staff our Northern Border ports of entry in order to ensure border crossings are as seamless as possible for both our constituents and our Canadian neighbors to the North.
“We strongly urge that you maintain requisite resources at the Northern Border to allow for its proper functioning.”
Traffic at the border was stalled for the better part of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has resumed to pre-pandemic pace, but travelers are often hindered by long wait times at the border as sometimes only one lane is open.
Part of the problem has been identified as border officers being transferred to the southern border with Mexico to handle heavy demands there.
“While everyone can appreciate the staffing demands at the southern border, we cannot sacrifice the flow of legitimate travel and commerce at our northern border, robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Douglas said.
“We need full staffing at the Canadian border and adequate resources to complete the important mission of restoring full and normal cross border travel and business connections. We thank Congresswoman Stefanik and Congressman Higgins for their solidarity and advocacy.”
Douglas said he is worried the border delays could affect commerce in the region.
“While our total Canadian visitation remains high, we are hearing complaints from many who were coming for short visits to shop or go to a restaurant. The wait time experience becomes a real deterrent to making day trips again, in both directions as area people need to return,” Douglas said.
“And we’ve had calls from Canadians stuck at the border worried about missing flights out of Plattsburgh.”
Douglas said that more than most areas, there are many in this area that actively travel back and forth to Canada for business meetings.
“On three occasions this summer, we had meetings delayed because Canadian participants were stuck at the border for long periods. This starts to undercut the important business connections we depend on,” he said.
“We have built a robust and growing economy based upon our special, efficient connection with the Montreal region. We cannot afford to impact that dynamic because of staff shortages.”
Stefanik and Higgins explained in their letter to Miller that inspection booths at Northern Border Ports of Entry are understaffed, and they have received reports of only two out of twelve regular inspection lanes being open at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo.
They also said that at the border crossing between Champlain and St. Bernard de Lacolle, Quebec, wait times have tripled, on average, and some days, waits can be more than two hours long.
The lawmakers further explained that long waits dissuade travelers from crossing the border, stifle economic activity, and cause undue harm to border communities.
“In addition, Customs and Border Protection Officers on the Northern Border have been “temporarily” deployed on duty assignments outside of their assigned locations along the Northern Border. These temporary duty assignments are currently impacting 34 CBP Officers from the Buffalo Field Office, impairing the ability of our constituents to cross the border quickly and painlessly to and from Canada,” the letter read.
“CBP officers stationed at the Northern Border are frustrated with these personnel actions that take them away from their assigned post and their family. Not only does this routine practice contribute to staffing shortages, but the frequency of such assignments also impacts CBP recruitment shortfalls and poor employee morale.
“Lastly, NEXUS backlogs create unreasonable wait times for interview appointments, often exceeding a year. A functional NEXUS program would facilitate smoother cross-border travel.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.