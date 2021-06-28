PLATTSBURGH — When it comes to the potential impact of COVID-19 variants, like the delta variant, on local infection levels, health officials’ worries center on the unvaccinated.
“Our department is most concerned for those who have not yet accepted or are not yet eligible for COVID vaccine,” Essex County Health Department Director of Health Planning and Promotion Jessica Darney Buehler said.
“Vaccine remains one of the most powerful tools we have in preventing severe illness or death.”
VARIANT OF CONCERN
The delta variant of the coronavirus was initially identified in India in December. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it was first detected in the U.S. in March.
On June 15, it was classified as a variant of concern “because it spreads from person to person more easily than other variants and may cause more severe disease,” the CDC’s website reads.
The agency notes that, the more a virus circulates, the more opportunities it has to transform itself and reduce vaccine effectiveness.
Still, vaccines available in the U.S. are effective against current variants, including delta, the CDC says.
DO THEIR PART
As COVID-19 evolves, variants will always be a reality and continue to emerge, Clinton County Health Department Sr. Public Health Sanitarian Amanda Finckel said.
“We have already seen several variants over the past year throughout the world and will most certainly see more in the future.”
CCHD will continue its work to prevent and slow the spread of the coronavirus and its variants by providing vaccinations and contact tracing in order to isolate positive cases and quarantine those exposed, Finckel continued.
“We are not out of the woods yet; the virus is still out there and we are still seeing sporadic cases,” she said. “The best way that our community can protect themselves and those around them is to avoid large gatherings (especially indoors), wear a mask if not vaccinated, stay home when sick and get vaccinated.
“We will continue to do our part and we need the public to do their part as well.”
MONDAY STATS
On Monday, CCHD shared that it had been notified of an additional COVID-related death of a county resident, bringing the fatality total to 34.
Finckel said the death occurred Feb. 16, adding that the coroner just recently ruled it a COVID death when pending labs came back.
The county saw one newly-identified case over the weekend, bringing the active total to four. Additionally, 29 people were in quarantine.
Neither ECHD nor Franklin County Public Health reported any new cases Monday.
Two people in Essex County were in isolation and one person in Franklin County was in quarantine.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.