PHOTO VIA ERIKA BAILEY, COURTESY OF ADIRONDACK FOUNDATION

Kids work on arts and crafts at a local daycare center with help from their child care providers. Jamie Basiliere, executive director of the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country, said, when schools went remote during the pandemic, child care providers and programs took on remote learning responsibilities. “They would have youngsters lined up with their laptops and Chromebooks at the kitchen table and every nook and cranny,” she said.