PLATTSBURGH — Local health officials say a pause on administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will have little, if any, impact on vaccine rollout in the tri-county area.
“We have more than enough vaccine to meet our community needs locally, between Moderna available through many clinics and local health departments, and the Pfizer vaccine available at the state mass vaccination sites," said Dr. Wouter Rietsema, vice president of population health and information services at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Alice Hyde Medical Center.
He also serves as coordinator of the North Country Regional Vaccination Network.
RECOMMENDED
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended the pause on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution in light of six cases in the U.S. of severe, yet rare, blood clots that followed receipt of the J&J vaccine.
New York State immediately followed suit, with state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announcing that any J&J appointments at state sites would be honored with the Pfizer vaccine.
The CDC and FDA both emphasized these adverse events appear extremely rare and advised those who received the J&J vaccine and experience the following side effects within three weeks after their injections to contact their health care providers: severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath.
SMALL PERCENTAGE
According to the North Country Regional Vaccination Network's dashboard, J&J vaccines comprise a fairly low percentage of jabs administered to residents both throughout the region and in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
For example, in Clinton County, only 521 doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered, compared to more than 64,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
That mirrors how rollout has gone across the country.
Rietsema noted almost 200 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, the vast majority of which were not J&J.
Clinton County Health Department Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn confirmed that her agency has only administered the Moderna vaccine so far, and still has available appointments this week.
She added that it is good to remember that the clotting events are not occurring with the Pfizer and Moderna candidates. Flynn advised those currently scheduled to receive those vaccines to continue with their appointments.
"If you were planning to get the J&J vaccine, we would recommend you make an appointment to receive Moderna or Pfizer as soon as you are able to do so."
ENOUGH MODERNA
Essex County Health Department requested and received 100 doses of the J&J vaccine for its homebound population, administration of which was completed in March, Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said.
She added that the pause is not impacting ECHD's current vaccine distribution plan, and that plans to potentially request and offer the J&J vaccine to areas and populations with lower vaccine uptake are on hold for the time being.
Though as a 'one and done' vaccine, the J&J candidate can be easier to administer to certain groups like those who are afraid of needles, the homebound and those who may find it challenging to return to the same location for a second dose, ECHD has enough Moderna vaccine to continue offering clinics throughout the county, Whitmarsh said.
Franklin County Public Health Director Katie Strack said her agency's J&J homebound vaccination program was paused, but noted it was largely completed. Five people scheduled to receive the single-shot vaccine Tuesday were to be offered Moderna instead.
SAFE AND EFFECTIVE
Both Whitmarsh and Rietsema noted ongoing concerns that negative press about vaccines could lead to more vaccine hesitancy.
Whitmarsh said ECHD has been working with the vaccine task force to address both that issue and those who prefer a "wait-and-see" approach.
"There is nothing in the data, even now, that would suggest that the vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. aren't overwhelmingly safe and effective," she continued.
"We agree with the decision to pause the use of the J&J out of an abundance of caution as a step to evaluate these rare reports and issue any necessary additional guidance. While we of course never want to hear of any adverse event, it is important to assess risk and benefit and make decisions based on science and data."
LOCAL PROVIDERS
Local providers announced temporary suspensions of the single-shot treatment.
Alice Hyde Medical Center administered 54 J&J vaccinations Monday, but offered the approximately 40 people scheduled to receive that jab Tuesday the Moderna vaccine instead. Director of Outpatient Medical Services Kelly Beach said many of those people took up the offer.
"Those who do not want to receive the Moderna vaccine are being placed on a waiting list while we await more information/guidance from public health officials."
Hudson Headwaters Health Network Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bill Borgos said his organization was also pausing use of the J&J vaccine at its health centers, and will work toward increasing the supply of Moderna for use at its clinics in the coming weeks.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.