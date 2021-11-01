PLATTSBURGH — Though early voting participation this year was certainly lower than during 2020's presidential election, the numbers show some growth when compared with the 10-day period's debut during the last federal and state off-year in 2019.
In Clinton County, 968 — or 1.9% — of the 51,098 registered voters cast their ballots between Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 31, Clinton County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Jodi Currier said. That's a small increase from about 1.6% two years ago.
Essex County's early voting percentage went from 1.2% to about 1.9%, as 512 of the 27,231 voters went to the polls, Essex County Deputy Democratic Commissioner Jennifer Fifield said.
Of the three counties, Franklin County saw the highest proportion of its registered voters turn out, at 2%, up from 1.3% in 2019. A total of 571 residents cast their ballots out of the 27,868 signed up to vote, according to Currier's Franklin County counterparty, Tracy Sparks.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS
More than 3,900 residents in the tri-county area requested absentee ballots. As of Monday afternoon, a little more than half of those had been returned to the boards of election.
Such ballots may be dropped off at your local BOE office or any polling site on Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by today, and received by Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Major contested races in the tri-county area include those for Clinton County Legislature area representatives, Franklin County Court judge, multiple town supervisor positions and Village of Tupper Lake mayor.
Below are the absentee ballot stats for those races, as of Monday afternoon. The totals were provided by Clinton County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer, Fifield and Sparks.
CLINTON COUNTY
• Countywide: 2,097 ballots sent out, 1,083 returned.
• Area 4 (most of the Town of Plattsburgh, part of Beekmantown): 177 ballots sent out, 98 returned.
• Area 6 (all of the towns of Black Brook and Saranac, parts of the towns of Plattsburgh and Dannemora): 167 ballots sent out, 98 returned
• Area 10 (northern and western portions of the City of Plattsburgh): 235 ballots sent out, 109 returned.
• Town of Beekmantown: 193 ballots sent out, 120 returned.
• Town of Dannemora: 72 ballots sent out, 55 returned.
• Town of Saranac: 89 ballots sent out, 59 returned.
• Town of Schuyler Falls: 132 ballots sent out, 57 returned.
ESSEX COUNTY
• Countywide: 1,011 ballots sent out, 512 returned.
• Town of Jay: 39 returned.
• Town of Keene: 43 returned.
• Town of Minerva: 23 returned.
• Town of North Elba: 58 returned.
• Town of Ticonderoga: 66 returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
• Countywide: 812 ballots sent out, 444 returned.
• Town of Harrietstown: 53 returned.
• Village of Tupper Lake: 43 returned.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
