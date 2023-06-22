PLATTSBURGH — The future economic impact of Nova Bus’s decision to end its bus production in the U.S. market and close its Plattsburgh plant by 2025 currently remains uncertain.
Though local officials have already begun working with area manufacturers and suppliers to help lessen the negative impact they may feel in the near future.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas has been one of those officials.
“There are approximately eight to ten companies in the area who are significant suppliers of components and special services to Nova Bus,” Douglas said Thursday.
“We are currently engaging in one-on-one outreach to each of them to assess impacts and to develop a plan for the coming months to assist them, for example, in diversifying their customer base and securing new business. This plan will include such things as support for targeted marketing and trade shows and will be carried out in partnership with New York State and our local economic development agencies.”
Douglas said their work toward formulating a plan forward began shortly after it was announced on Wednesday that Nova Bus, which is owned by Volvo, would be leaving.
“Yesterday at 3 p.m., one hour after the public announcement, we convened a working group of key economic developers and top representatives of Empire State Development to immediately coordinate the way forward,” he said.
“Once we have had further interaction with Volvo, the team will be ready to act.”
Nova Bus, a leading employer in the region, has operated its plant in the Town of Plattsburgh on Banker Road since 2009.
It has employed hundreds, producing several different models of buses for transportation systems across the country and world.
Douglas said there will be resources available to the hundreds of Nova Bus employees closer to closure in 2025.
“When the time approaches for actual closure, the State Labor Deptartment, OneWorkSource and other partners will actively collaborate with Volvo on support services for employees,” he said.
“Everyone including Volvo is very committed to maximizing assistance.”
As devastating as the closure is, Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said he is remaining positive that the North Country will overcome this economic hurdle and the legislature will do all it can to help.
“I am internally optimistic when it comes to this area and attracting businesses and fostering economic development. and the reason I’m always optimistic about that is because of the people and the resources we have here,” Henry said.
“We have examples of that in the past … but that does not mean that this is not a catastrophic, surprising, shocking development for the area. It’s a shock, certainly to the employees that work there; it will be a shock to our economy; it will be a shock to the businesses that support Nova Bus and provide them goods and services. That will affect those businesses, and it will certainly affect those employees.”
Exactly how many people will be affected by the closure is unclear, Henry said.
“How many that is and to what extent, we don’t know yet,” he said.
“We have about a year and a half as this winds down to prepare and plan and see exactly what the situation is, but we will be working diligently, along with anybody we can find that wishes to join us, to recover from this and move forward.”
He added that having until 2025 makes it a little easier to figure out a definitive plan forward.
“It makes it no less shocking or no less catastrophic for the economy in our area, at least in the short-term, but it’s better than turning the lights out tomorrow. We will have an opportunity to work with all the entities I just mentioned and plan and have a year or 18 months to see what we can do to soften this blow.”
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman similarly shared optimism about the North Country’s resiliency.
“We’ve demonstrated that time and time again,” he said.
“It certainly is sad to see a business shuttering their doors, but the attention needs to be drawn on the fact that we have a remarkable workforce … I’m confident that you’re going to see those individuals get picked up by some of the companies that are currently in the footprint of the town and the greater Plattsburgh region. But I also believe that it’s their talents and those individuals that will position future job opportunities to fill that gap that Nova is leaving behind.”
Cashman also acknowledged the challenges ahead for many businesses in the area.
“I think it’s important to note that when something like this occurs, there definitely will be a reverberation in the community and that we need to be focused on not only the impacts to the employees but to the suppliers,” Cashman said.
One of those suppliers, in particular, is SpencerARL in Plattsburgh, he said.
“From what I’ve heard, information is developing as they better understand what the impacts over at Nova Bus is going to be,” he said.
“So I anticipate that more of that information will become clearer in the days and weeks ahead, but there’s little doubt in my mind that there will be an impact to them and the other suppliers.”
