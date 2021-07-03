Officials break ground on new SterRx facility

PLATTSBURGH — Local officials broke ground Tuesday on a new 60,000-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility that will be leased by Murnane Building Contractors to pharmaceutical company SterRx LLC.
Mirroring the increase in sales since the company’s last fiscal year, SterRx’s new primary distribution center will more than double its physical footprint.
“Our growth has just hit this rapid growth trajectory so we’re just trying to keep up with the growth of our company,” SterRx Director of Operations Sarah McCoy said.
BUILT TO SUIT
This partnership between the two companies began when now-retired SterRx President Terry Wiley noticed the “build to suit” sign on Murnane Building Contractors’ property on his way to work, Murnane Building Contractors Vice President Patrick Murnane II explained.
“He reached out to my father (CEO Patrick Murnane I) and they started a dialogue and worked through a proposal. They (SterRx) had a couple different options but they chose to build new with us close by to their existing facility.”
McCoy similarly noted how the new site brings proximity to the 50,000-square-foot Idaho Avenue manufacturing site.
“We’ll have our distribution center right down the road, so we’ll be continuing to be able grow our company right in the same area.”
Murnane said the timeline for project completion is the first quarter of next year.
GROW LOCAL INDUSTRY
McCoy said SterRx has grown to a high of nearly 200 employees. She did not have an estimate for how many new jobs the distribution center will bring, but did say it will increase the number.
She gave a special thanks to senior managers Karen Greene and Kyle Hanley for their dedication and close work with Murnane Building Contractors on the project. She also praised Murnane Building as a great company to work with.
“We’re a commercial contractor so we love opportunities like this,” Murnane said.
“We love to see our area grow. We love our community, all of our employees are local to the area, so we are thrilled to be a part of an opportunity like this to help grow local industry.”
CONTINUED COMMITMENT
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, who attended the groundbreaking, lauded SterRx’s expansion as another great example of growth many area manufacturers are experiencing and their confidence in spite of the pandemic.
He praised SterRx as a real success story and congratulated the Murnane family “not only for their role in this project but for their continued commitment to the future of our region in general and of the former base in particular.”
He recalled getting to know the elder Patrick when they both served on the Plattsburgh Intermunicipal Development Council to establish plans for the future of the base.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman and State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones were also among those in attendance.
“Projects like this continue to contribute to the town and region’s incredible manufacturing growth,” Cashman said. “We are fortunate to have all the parties involved come together to make it a reality.”
“One of the best parts of my job is to see businesses grow, and over the years I have had the opportunity to watch SterRx expand in the North Country to become what it is today,” Jones said.
“This is just the most recent development for the North Country manufacturing sector, and I am proud to support these industries that are vital to our local economy.”
