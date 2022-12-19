PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh's official End of Snow Event is at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19 (today).

Per city ordinance, all sidewalks must be cleared by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

