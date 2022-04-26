PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Office for the Aging will be offering an instructional workshop, “Introduction to Chinese Brush Painting,” taught by teaching artist Jade Lam.
The six-week workshop will be held on Wednesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. beginning May 11 virtually via Zoom.
Lam was trained in the art form and has been painting from a very young age in Hong Kong.
“That’s something that I grew up with,” she said.
“I actually did not expect I would be teaching Chinese painting in America. I started, and I really enjoy doing it. I have been doing it for awhile, especially in the pandemic the online teaching became very popular. So, I do more these days.”
An Asian paintbrush, ink, and rice paper are the trifecta of the discipline with the addition of watercolor.
The works are nature themed – landscapes, plants, creatures, flowers.
“Rice paper is very tricky because its very thin,” Lam said.
“It’s very sensitive, and thin type of paper. The trick is to have really good water control. The only to do this well is through practicing. During my class, I always practice with my participants. I ask them to practice with me. And if they have any questions, they can stop me anytime and I will demonstrate and give them advice.”
Lam said it’s a very interactive class.
“It has to because it comes with practice,” she said.
“When people have a problem they can get help immediately in the class. Then after class, they can practice. That’s really the trick by practicing.”
The Creative Aging Program is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.
This activity is made possible by a grant provided by the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies in partnership with E.A. Michelson Philanthropy and supported by Lifetime Arts.
“I have been teaching older adults, and I just find them really amazing learners and artists,” Lam said.
“I’m very proud of being able to have a class and work with this age group.”
Clinton County residents ages 55-plus are eligible to attend. All materials will be provided.
To register, call Clinton County Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620. Space is limited.
