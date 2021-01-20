PLATTSBURGH – Darleen Collins exhaled after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's New York FY 2022 Executive Budget Briefing on Tuesday.
“Our funding for our office comes out of the New York State Office for the Aging (SOFA) budget,” Darleen Collins, director for the Clinton County Office for the Aging, said.
“It looks like the proposed change for this year is a $300,000 reduction for the State Office for the Aging. We're told that is not going to impact what the counties receive. That's excellent news for us. We're very pleased.”
In Table 9: Summary of All Funds Health Care Spending Category, SOFA will receive $246 million for FY 2021 and $245 million for FY 2022, a reduction of 0.1 percent.
“We know it's going to be a tough budget year, but we're quite pleased with that,” Collins said.
“Our entire agency budget is about $3.5 million. Our Nutrition Program, Expanded In-home Services for the Elderly Program, and Community Services for the Elderly Program; those are the big three programs we get through the state funding.”
Remaining fund distribution includes aide services through North Country Home Services, Joint Council for Economic Opportunity Senior Outreach, and Meals on Wheels through the Seniors Citizens Council of Clinton Country Nutrition Program.
“We just got that Budget Briefing book, and it literally says this is not the appropriation bill,” Collins said.
“That comes later. Our funding remains at last year's level. You will see $300,000 reduction, but based on my knowledge those savings will not be borne by the counties. That is good news for us.”
Clinton County Office for the Aging keeps serving a larger volume of people.
“The number of seniors we have is growing,” Collins said.
“Flat funding is not ideal, but under these budget circumstances we're quite pleased with it.”
