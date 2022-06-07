SARANAC — The annual meeting of Saranac Independence Cemetery will be held Tuesday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Saranac United Methodist Church, 8 UMC Drive. Contact Diane Wright at 518-572-3952 for additional information.
Of Interest
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Homicide in Boynton Avenue apartment
- Town of Plattsburgh opens new road
- New York lawmakers seek to snuff out smoking in parks
- Pataki backs McGahay Supreme Court campaign
- Stefanik talks Trump 2024 ticket rumors
- Spaulding tosses no-hitter as Crown Point advances to Class D final four
- Union, state officials decry HALT act as legislative session closes
- Project looks to raise Route 9 Bridge
- Lawmakers approve wrongful death bill
- Peru falls to Schuylerville, 7-3, in Class B regional
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.