Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru CSD Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Sept. 12.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the High School Community Room. The meeting will be recorded and will be available on the District’s website at www.perucsd.org.
Currently, two (2) public comment opportunities are planned as follows:
First public comment: Related to items on the agenda. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Second public comment: Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Individuals who are unable to attend the regular meeting in person may submit public comments by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org no later than noon on Sept. 12. Online comments are also subject to the conditions stated above.
Anticipated topics include:
· PACE Program
· 23-24 School Meal Rates
· Personnel appointments
· Start of the 23-24 School Year
· Capital Outlay Project/SEQR(A)
The complete agenda will be available on the District’s website, perucsd.org.
