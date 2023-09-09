Peru school board to meet

PERU — The Peru CSD Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Sept. 12.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the High School Community Room. The meeting will be recorded and will be available on the District’s website at www.perucsd.org.

Currently, two (2) public comment opportunities are planned as follows:

First public comment: Related to items on the agenda. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.

Second public comment: Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.

Individuals who are unable to attend the regular meeting in person may submit public comments by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org no later than noon on Sept. 12. Online comments are also subject to the conditions stated above.

Anticipated topics include:

· PACE Program

· 23-24 School Meal Rates

· Personnel appointments

· Start of the 23-24 School Year

· Capital Outlay Project/SEQR(A)

The complete agenda will be available on the District’s website, perucsd.org.

