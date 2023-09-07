Clinton County Highway Department announces bridge reopening
CHAMPLAIN — The Clinton County Highway Department recently announced the reopening of the Dubois-Webb Road Bridge following the construction work that has been completed there.
It was reopened to traffic on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m.
FEH BOCES to hold board meeting
The regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for Sept. 21.
It will be held at 6 p.m. via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, New York and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake, New York.
Retreat open for registration
Registration for the Our Lady of the Rosary Healing Retreat is now available.
The retreat is open to 35 women over the age of 18 and will be held at Wadham’s Hall in Ogdensburg from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8.
For more information and registration, please visit the diocese website at rcdony.org and click the Our Lady of the Rosary Healing Retreat link.
