Peru Fire District to meet
PERU — The Peru Fire District will be holding a budget workshop for the 2024 budget on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.
The public is welcome.
Senior Scholar Seminar offered in-person again this Fall
PLATTSBURGH — The Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County, in partnership with the Office for the Aging, JCEO, CCHA and the Chapel Hill Foundation, is pleased to announce the fall Senior Scholar seminar program.
The popular Seminar is back in-person for the first time in several years and will be held at the Westside Ballroom. The Seminar offers senior citizens in-depth presentations on a variety of topics and subject areas, offered by local presenters.
The five-week program will begin on Oct. 24 and run until Nov. 21, 2023, and will include a choice of concurrent programs in the morning, followed by lunch, then an afternoon program.
Attendees should pick ONE of the following seminars to attend for the full five weeks:
- The Underground Railroad, presented by Robin Caudell, an independent researcher and staff-writer at the Press-Republican.
- Classic Literature worth re-reading later in life, presented by Erena Fulton—retired English teacher, who has also taught internationally.
- Medieval Lives, presented by Vincent Carey, Professor of History, SUNY Plattsburgh.
The afternoon presentation will be a mix of lectures, concert, and performance on waterways in our region. The cost of the program is $75 if the fee is received by Oct. 10, if received after Oct. 10 the fee will be $100.
Each morning seminar size is strictly limited to 22, so we recommend signing up early.
To register, contact:
Jenn at (518) 563-6180 or jenn@seniorcouncil.net, stop in or mail registration form in to:
Senior Scholar Seminar
c/o Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County
5139 N. Catherine Street
Plattsburgh NY 12901
Public hearing to discuss City of Plattsburgh Comprehensive PlanPLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh will hold a Public Hearing Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the City Hall, Council Chambers on the 2nd Floor, 41 City Hall Place, for the purpose of hearing final public comments on the Final Draft 2023 Comprehensive Plan for the City of Plattsburgh ahead of its proposed adoption. A copy of said plan is in final draft format and is available for review at the Office of the City Clerk, and the Plattsburgh Public Library during normal business hours, or on-line at: tinyurl.com/msmwaawv
