Mercy Care for the Adirondacks recruiting new volunteers
LAKE PLACID — Mercy Care for the Adirondacks is recruiting new volunteers and has scheduled a Friendship Volunteer Training Program in Saranac Lake on Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There is no cost for the training but registration is required. Complementary lunch will be provided. To register for the training, please visit Mercy Care’s website at www.adkmercy.org or contact Lexi Bevilacqua, Mercy Care’s Program Director, at abevilacqua@adkmercy.org or call Lexi for more information at 518-523-5446.
New Volunteers will join Mercy Care’s more than 100 Friendship Volunteers from Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake and surrounding areas who are helping their elder neighbors stay connected to their communities and helping to make their lives a little easier and happier. Volunteers of all faiths are encouraged and invited to participate.
Melissa Eisinger, Mercy Care’s Board President remarked, “The pandemic has only amplified the need some elders in our community have for the joy and companionship of a kind and compassionate Friendship Volunteer to help ease their isolation and loneliness.”
Mercy Care is experiencing many new requests from elders in our community who need friends and assistance to help them age in place more successfully. Mercy Care serves any older adult in need within our capacity.
Elmore SPCA holding shoe/sneaker fundraiser
Elmore SPCA is having a shoe/sneaker fundraiser to help with the medical expenses for its animals. Any used type of shoe (flip flops, high heels, snow shoes, clogs, dance, sneakers, flats etc.) are accepted.
The fundraiser runs from now until Nov. 14.
Shoes can be dropped off: at Elmore SPCA on 556 Telegraph Road in Peru or 203 Champlain Drive in Cliff Haven.
The shoes are picked up by the Funds2Orgs company which uses the footwear to assist impoverished areas. The shoes are used to help those in poverty to earn a living and feed their families, improve the economy and keep used footwear out of a landfill.
Elmore SPCA is run by seven people with between 80 to 90 plus animals they care for.
With vet bills this year expected to exceed $110,000 so every fundraiser is vital to them.
