City offers water update
PLATTSBURGH — One of the City of Plattsburgh’s water storage tanks was drained and cleaned Tuesday morning by crews from the water treatment plant and public works.
City Fire Department assisted with the confined space entry and were on site to provide rescue services if they were needed. The draining, entry and cleaning went well.
They plan to drain and clean the second tank later this week; if this occurs, flushing the distribution system will resume next week.
A schedule and map will be published in advance so customers will know when their areas are to be flushed.
Bacteria and chlorine residual tests continue to show the water is fit for consumption; however, if the water is discolored or doesn’t seem right, avoid drinking it until it clears up.
Those who have questions or want to document discolored water, email the city at: cityinfo@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
Grant to fund SUNY mental health programs
The SUNY Board of Trustees announced the use of $24 million in American Rescue Plan funds to increase mental health and wellness programs and improve campus resources.
The announcement was made Wednesday, September 21 during the Board of Trustee Meeting in Albany.
SUNY Student Assembly encourages students to explore and utilize these platforms to enhance emotional wellness.
This effort is part of a SUNY-wide expansion in response to mental health reports post-pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the percentage of adults with symptoms of anxiety or a depressive disorder rose from 36.4% to 41.5% between August 2020 and February 2021.
SUNY recently launched the SUNY Mental Health Repository, an effort to raise awareness of the mental health services available to students. According to SUNY, group-specific resources are available in this area, including those for student parents, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, students with disabilities, students in the military, and student-athletes.
For more information about SUNY’s mental health resources, please visit https://www.suny.edu/mental-health/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.