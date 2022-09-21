Plattsburgh School Board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Board of Education will hold an executive meeting Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Duken Building located at 49 Broad St. followed by the public session at 7:30 p.m.
This meeting’s agenda includes a discussion on personnel and business items.
Office of Cannabis Mgmt. to hold workshop on retail licenses
PLATTSBURGH — On Thursday, the Office of Cannabis Management plans to host a “Get Ready, Get Set” workshop in Plattsburgh to help eligible New Yorkers prepare applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) Licenses to sell cannabis in New York.
The CAURD licenses are one of the cornerstones of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March, which ensures the first adult-use cannabis is grown by New York farmers and sold by individuals directly impacted by the overcriminalization of cannabis prohibition.
The Plattsburgh event will be held this Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at 130 Arizona Ave.
