ood shelf to close for holiday
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day.
Plattsburgh housing board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on Sept. 20, at 1p.m. at PHA Administrative Offices.
Adirondack Friends of Refugees and Immigrants to hold forum
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Adirondack Friends of Refugees and Immigrants group will be holding a forum on Sept. 9.
“ The Global Migration Crisis on a Local Level” will be hosted from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Elizabethtown Social Center that day.
