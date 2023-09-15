Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet on Sept. 20 in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret St., in Plattsburgh.
The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. and among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Authorizing 2023 Statewide Interoperable Communications Targeted Grant Program Application and Acceptance, Authorizing the Purchasing Agent to Solicit Bids for Right-of-Way and Tree Trimming Services on County Roads and Approving Appointment to the Fish and Wildlife Management Board.
Meetings are open to the public.
