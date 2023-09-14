Hometown Cable holding fundraiser
CHAMPLAIN — A “Super Fundraiser” to support North Country Cable Network celebrating its 40th year of serving the North Country will be held Sunday at Lakeview Pub & Grille from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event will feature four hours of live music with 5 O’Clock Somewhere, Caleb Breuer, Bill Jock, Rick Laventure, Mary McCaffrey, Dave Miller, Andy Morelli, Donald “Soupy” Suprenant, Lane Tromblay and Steve Vanier (Slab City).
There will also be a garage sale in the parking lot, Chinese auctions, 50-50 raffles and beverage deals.
Hometown Cable has filmed local events from sports, to government meetings, to celebrations, graduations, natural disasters, historical re-enactments and many other items over the past four decades behind the camera of Calvin Castine and company.
The local network has accumulated about 25,000 videos.
Lake Champlain — Lake George Regional Planning Board schedules meeting
The Lake Champlain – Lake George Regional Planning Board Loan Committee will be meeting on Sept. 18.
Meeting locations and more information can be found at https://www.lclgrpb.org/meeting-information.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — There will be a regular meeting of the Lake Placid Central School Board of Education on Sept. 19.
It will be held at 6 p.m.
Board members will be attending and the public are invited to attend at the Board of Education Conference Room in the Administration Building, 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid.
Board agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
This meeting shall also be broadcast live via Zoom. Anyone who wishes to attend the Board meeting via zoom may do so with this link:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/93924155370?pwd=VVZ3QnFldHlDZ1N5NWRwNEdtNXFlZz09
Meeting ID: 939 2415 5370
Passcode: 031981
You will be muted on entry via Zoom. To comment during the meeting use the raise hand option.
Meetings are also live streamed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYCuD5SOK2eM6kBJPtjVvvA
Comments may be submitted for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
The meeting shall be recorded and posted on the District’s website within five business days following the meeting, and shall remain available for a period of five years thereafter.
Moriah school board schedules meeting
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting to be held on Sept. 19.
It will be held at 6 p.m. in the High School Library. Items on the agenda include: Review of Financial Reports, Hiring of New Personnel and Updates to Policies.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
AuSable school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet on Sept. 20.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the MS-HS Auditorium in Clintonville. It is anticipated that the Board Meeting will begin with Presentations followed by an Executive Session.
Regular Session will immediately follow the Executive Session. The Board will consider the following: Special Education recommendations and Personnel Issues.
