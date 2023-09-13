Portions of City of Plattsburgh streets to close for paving
PLATTSBURGH — Today, Cornelia Street (from Oak Street to Miller Street) and Broad Street (from Margaret Street to the Broad Street Bridge) in the City of Plattsburgh will be repaved.
There will be no on-street parking permitted between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the repaving. Thru traffic will be permitted during paving operations however sections of the roads may be closed for short periods of time.
Please plan accordingly. No traffic will be allowed on new asphalt for a minimum of 3 hours. Please check with a flag person prior to walking or crossing the fresh asphalt.
Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet on Sept. 21.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Middle High School Auditorium.
The full agenda will be available 24 hours in advance on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
