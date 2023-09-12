Chazy School Board to meet

CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will hold its regular monthly board meeting today in the Board Room at 6 p.m.

It’s anticipated the Board will receive and examine monthly finance reports, discuss the safety plan, consider a series of personnel appointments, and consider proposed sports merger.

The meeting is open to all. View the draft agenda at www.ccrsk12.org.

Beekmantown School Board schedules meeting

BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet today at 6:15 p.m. in the Learning Theater.

Agenda items include resignations, appointments, athletic mergers and transfers.

A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/

Willsboro School Board to meet

WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. tonight.

The meeting will be held in the Distance Learning Room and agenda items include business & finance and policies.

All meetings are open to the public or you may also join the meeting live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.

Plattsburgh school board schedules meeting

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh School District Board of Education will meet on Thursday, Sept. 14.

It will be held at the Duken Building.

Executive Session will be at 6 p.m., with public session following at 7:30 p.m.

A complete agenda and live stream to the meeting is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org

Chazy Fire District to hold budget workshop

CHAZY — The Board of Fire Commissioners of the Chazy Fire District will be holding a budget workshop on Sept. 21.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Chazy Fire Station located at 9666 Route 9, Chazy, New York.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you