Chazy School Board to meet
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will hold its regular monthly board meeting today in the Board Room at 6 p.m.
It’s anticipated the Board will receive and examine monthly finance reports, discuss the safety plan, consider a series of personnel appointments, and consider proposed sports merger.
The meeting is open to all. View the draft agenda at www.ccrsk12.org.
Beekmantown School Board schedules meeting
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet today at 6:15 p.m. in the Learning Theater.
Agenda items include resignations, appointments, athletic mergers and transfers.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/
Willsboro School Board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. tonight.
The meeting will be held in the Distance Learning Room and agenda items include business & finance and policies.
All meetings are open to the public or you may also join the meeting live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.
Plattsburgh school board schedules meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh School District Board of Education will meet on Thursday, Sept. 14.
It will be held at the Duken Building.
Executive Session will be at 6 p.m., with public session following at 7:30 p.m.
A complete agenda and live stream to the meeting is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org
Chazy Fire District to hold budget workshop
CHAZY — The Board of Fire Commissioners of the Chazy Fire District will be holding a budget workshop on Sept. 21.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Chazy Fire Station located at 9666 Route 9, Chazy, New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.