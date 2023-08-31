Jay Town Board to meet
AUSABLE FORKS — The Town of Jay will meet at the town offices located at 11 School Lane, Au Sable Forks, on Sept. 5.
The special meeting will be held at 7 p.m. to discuss and act on personnel matters and contract matters and discuss any and all other business that may come before this Board
The public and all interested parties are invited to attend. Interested parties can also tend remotely via video conferencing. The link is https://meet.goto.com/455178293 and is posted on the Town of Jay website at: www.townofjayny.gov.
