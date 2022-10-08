Beekmantown school board to meet
WEST CHAZY — The Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on Oct. 11 at 6:15 p.m. in the Learing Theater.
Agenda items include: Appointments, Resignations and Audit Report.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Clinton County Legislature sets meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet on Oct. 12 in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret Street in Plattsburgh at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Congratulating Rob McAuliffe on Achieving his 500th Career Win as Coach of the Chazy Boys’ Varsity Soccer Team, Approving Appointment to the Community Services Board and Authorizing the Purchasing Agent to solicit bids for the Purchase of a one-ton single axle, Regular Cab, Heavy Duty Four-Wheel Drive Pickup Truck.
Meetings are open to the public.
FEH BOCES schedules regular meeting
SARANAC LAKE — A regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 6 p.m., Oct. 20.
It will be held via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, New York and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake, New York.
CVPH donates to Mission of Hope
PLATTSBURGH — The University of the Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital has donated several crates of medical supplies to the Mission of Hope.
These donations will be distributed in communities in Puerto Rico, Florida, Haiti and Ukraine.
Wound care supplies, masks, syringes, aloe vesta wash and diabetes medicine are just some examples of items they are looking for.
“The medical supplies we are donating would typically be discarded due to a variety of regulations and policies, but they can be used for patient care outside of the facility. These supplies will benefit people in need and as an added benefit, we’re removing them from our waste stream which is good for a number of reasons. It’s really a win-win for all,” Nicole Daniels, CVPH R5 nurse manager, said.
Collection bins are located at nursing units with the support of The Foundation of CVPH.
Hancock House to host Haunted Hancock event
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will celebrate Halloween with a free program entitled “Haunted Hancock” Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House located at 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.
“We will be taking a look at the dark and unexplained side of history,” Diane O’Connor, program presenter, said.
“The supernatural is woven throughout history in a powerful way.”
The evening will include a look at events that took place across New York and New England.
Reservations are not necessary, but attendees are encouraged to dress warm and bring their own lawn chair, seating is limited.
According to their website, the Ticonderoga Historical Society preserves and interprets history through collections, exhibits, programs and community outreach.
For more information email tihistory@bridgepoint1com or call 518-585-7868.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.