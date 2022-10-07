City of Plattsburgh adjusts refuse collection schedule
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the Columbus Day Holiday on Monday, Oct. 10, there is a change in the refuse collection schedule for the City of Plattsburgh.
There will be no refuse collections done by the Department of Public Works on Monday.
For the week of Oct. 10, Monday’s collection will be done on Tuesday, and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days.
Peru school board schedules regular meeting
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting in the High School Community Room on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 PM.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6:30 p.m. start, and that the Board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
Anticipated topics include districtwide school study and planning analysis, enrollment projections, personnel appointments, board member terms of office, hiring timeline and approval of an academic affiliation agreement.
The meeting is open to the public. At this time, two public comment opportunities are planned as follows:
1st public comment: Related to items on the agenda. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
2nd public comment: Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Individuals who are unable to attend the regular meeting in person may submit public comments by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org no later than noon on Oct. 18. Online comments are also subject to the conditions stated above.
The agenda will be available on the District’s website (perucsd.org). The Board meeting will also be recorded and available on the website at a later date.
Downtown Trick or Treat event set for Oct. 29
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh in partnership with The Z Group Real Estate is hosting a Halloween Trick or Treat event in Downtown Plattsburgh for local business, organizations and families.
The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon to 2 p.m. at Trinity Park.
There will be a storefront decorating contest, a dance performance by the Center Stage Dance group, Amanda Dagley from WNBZ Radio, facepainting and other surprises in Trinity Park.
The City of Plattsburgh will transform Trinity Park into a spooky street. Businesses and organizations that do not have a Downtown storefront will participate and hand out treats.
If you are a local business interested in participating in either the Downtown storefront decorating contest or the Trinity Park Spooky Street email meisenheimerc@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov for an application.
This event will enforce the most current COVID precautions recommended by Clinton County Health Department.
