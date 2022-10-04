Peru lifts boil water order
PERU — Peru Water District has lifted a boil water order for 9, 12 and 13 Elm Street.
Beekmantown town board schedules budget workshops
WEST CHAZY — The Beekmantown Town Board will hold budget workshops on Oct. 10, 12 and 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. each day.
The workshops will be held at the Town Hall located at 571 Spellman Road and will be open to the public.
South Plattsburgh Fire District reschedules meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The South Plattsburgh Fire District has rescheduled its regular meeting that had been scheduled for Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
It will now take place on Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh Housing Authority schedules meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. via zoom and in person at PHA Administrative Offices.
Ticonderoga school district schedules early dismissal day
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District will hold an early dismissal day on Nov. 1.
Elementary students will dismiss at 11:05 a.m., with parent pick-up from 10:50 to 11:10 a.m.
St. Mary’s dismissal will be at 11:15 a.m., and Junior/Senior High dismissal will be at 11:20 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.