Public warned of phone scam in City of Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is warning the public, specifically Municipal Lighting customers, of an apparent phone scam.
The City has heard from customers saying they received calls from individuals claiming they work for the City of Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting Department and are asking for personal information including home addresses, bank account information and more because the customer has a large credit on their account and they will credit their personal account.
MLD staff will never ask customers for their personal information and, if the public is asked for such information, the call should be ended immediately.
The City warns that scammers can use this data to infiltrate identity and personal credit accounts. Some scammers can change their caller ID number to look official. If you feel you have been subject to a phone scam, please contact your bank or credit card companies immediately and notify the City Police Department.
