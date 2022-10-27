Mooers Town Board reschedules meeting
MOOERS — The Mooers Town Board has rescheduled a regular meeting.
The meeting originally scheduled for Nov. 8 has been moved to Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
Alice Hyde to shut down COVID testing site MALONE — UVM Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center’s COVID-19 test site will shut down at the end of October, amid a sharp decrease in demand for testing, hospital officials announced Tuesday, adding that testing for members of the public will continue to be available by appointment.
Starting Oct. 31, members of the public seeking COVID-19 testing should contact the hospital’s scheduling department at 518-481-2500, to schedule an appointment. Appointments for testing will be available Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Testing will be conducted at Alice Hyde’s Main Floor Laboratory at the hospital, 133 Park St., Malone. All visitors entering the hospital continue to be required to wear a surgical/procedural mask at all times, and will be screened prior to entering Alice Hyde facilities.
Individuals appearing for COVID-19 testing should bring a provider’s order for COVID-19 testing and copy of their insurance card with them to their appointment. Insurance will be billed at the time of testing. Test results are returned directly to the ordering provider, and can be obtained by contacting the provider’s office.
