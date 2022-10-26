Boil water order issued in City of Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — As the result of an emergency water main repair, there has been an interruption of service and a Boil Water Order has been issued for 1 through 24 Alana Way and 15 and 17 Maine Road in the City of Plattsburgh.
The order will remain in effect until further notice.
Town of Black Brook issues boil order
BLACK BROOK — Due to a water line break and hydrant repairs, a boil water order has been issued for the entire Black Brook water district.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
City of Plattsburgh roads to close for resurfacing
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh has scheduled road closures for Iowa Circle and Kentucky Street for resurfacing.
Iowa Circle will be closed to all thru traffic and there will be no on-street parking between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for paving, weather permitted.
Kentucky Street will be closed to all thru traffic and there will be no on-street parking between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm on Thursday, October 27th for paving, weather permitting.
No traffic will be allowed on the new asphalt on either street for a minimum of three hours. Please check with a flag person before walking or crossing the fresh asphalt.
