Plattsburgh city council to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council will meet today at 5 p.m.
Regular meetings are in-person at City Hall and are live streamed online at tinyurl.com/2zze26r7.
Village of Champlain schedules brush pickup days
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will be picking up loose brush only during the week of Oct. 24 to 28.
No leaves or bagged debris will be picked up.
Please note, only brush that is three inches or less in diameter and eight feet or less in length will be picked up.
Only one truck-load will be allowed per property. All brush should be put by the curbside by 7 a.m. on each scheduled day.
Plattsburgh public library board to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Oct. 25.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St.
