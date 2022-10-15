City of Plattsburgh advises residents on yard waste
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh reminds residents how to properly prepare compostable yard waste for collection to reduce the use of plastic bags.
All compostable yard waste, including leaves, grass clipping and branches smaller than one inch must be stored in paper or clearly labeled biodegradable yard waste bags.
In order to make your compostable yard waste eligible for pick up, the bags are required to be 30 to 50 gallons in size and weigh no more than 40 pounds.
Bags will be rejected if plastic, weigh more than 40 lbs, split open or broken, if any bag contains household trash, construction debris, brush and branches over 1” in size, dirt, soil, sand, dead animals or animal waste.
Yard waste routes follow the city refuse and recycle routes. This transition will not affect the requirements for refuse or recycling.
For more information contact The Department of Public Works at 518-563-1120 or email duellk@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov
Altona zoning board reschedules meeting
ALTONA — The Altona Zoning Board public hearing meeting scheduled for Oct. 17 has been rescheduled.
It will now take place on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.
